SGA Meeting 11/20/22

Meeting Minutes for SGA General Assembly 1120/22

In Attendance from E-Board:

President Ananya Hindocha ‘23

Vice President Desi Bagot ‘24

Secretary Bryn Osborne ‘24

Co-Treasurer Catherine Fu ‘23

Co-Treasurer Lola Rodrigues ‘23

Social Justice and Equity Chair Fatmata Sesay ‘23

Groups called to Meeting: N/A, No votes occurring

Meeting Agenda

Community Comment Announcements and Upcoming Events Plenary Discussion Final Asks





Community Comment

No comments

Announcements and Upcoming Events

No announcements or upcoming events (Thanksgiving Break)

Plenary Discussion

Full details of resolutions and results are available on the SGA Website

Ananya Hindocha ‘23: We’re just going to go through the resolutions and if you have questions, let me know. The Uncommon Resolution passed with 80%. Expanding Mental Health Services passed with 96.9 %. Reorganization of the SGA Constitution passed with 74.3%. Repco Composition Changes passed with 70.3%. Operation of Repco passed with 64.5%. SGA Representatives Job Description changes passed with 75.4%. Committee reestablishment passed with 70.4%. SGA Executive job description changes passed with 79%. Modifications to Haverford and off-campus reps passed with 74%. Reestablishing the Major council passed with 73.4%. Paying the SGA Executive Board passed with 86%. Limiting intramural sports budgets passed with 74.7%. Changes to SFC bylaws passed with 82%. Everything passed with really high margins, and everything that SGA is in charge of will go into effect immediately. SFC bylaws will go into effect next semester, so if you are running clubs, be aware of some of the changes made. Limiting of SGA intramural sports budgets will go into effect in Fall 2023, that amendment was added during our RepCo session, and no intramural sports teams will get funding increases in spring, so their budgets must be at or below this semester’s amount. For payment of the SGA executive board, Mia Harvey, student engagement coordinator, will take it to administration. The hope is that we will institute it starting next semester. Amount will be approved during budget meetings for the representative council. Constitutional updates will go into effect starting next semester, we will talk to anyone whose positions are influenced by that. The other two resolutions, uncommon and expanding mental health services. For mental health services, the HCAB will take it to administration and talk to them about it. We cannot provide it as SGA but will work with Suli, HCAB, and admin to raise the problem and start the process. We have an administrative meeting on Nov 30th, we are going to be talking about this resolution and health and wellness on campus, we set that agenda. For the Uncommon grounds resolution, this is where we will do something a little bit different. As we talked about, we can’t just do this immediately, so our suggestion is that we know we have to talk to Dining services. We want to make a committee of Mari the resolution writer, a member of E-Board, Nora who’s the head of plenary committee, and student workers from Uncommon. This would be a committee that would be tasked with talking to admin and dining services about how to implement this in a fair way, as this is something that 80% of people who voted wanted. This is a little different, usually just plenary committee and resolution writer go to meetings. Does anyone have questions or concerns about that? Does anyone want to be a part of that committee?

Esenia Banuelos ‘26: Yes, I’m an uncommon worker and would like to be a part of it.

Ananya Hindocha ‘23: Any other questions or comments?

Elle Thompson ‘23: About amendments that got passed, the only major change is that the major council is reestablished, should we start getting in touch with major reps?

Ananya Hindocha ‘23: Yeah, we’ll start working with you guys on connecting with major reps. Any other questions or concerns? Anyone on Zoom have anything? That was the main point of today’s meeting. Other couple of things are, not sure if everyone’s seen it but Harry Potter dinner will not be happening anymore. Usually every 4 years there’s Harry Potter dinner and we’re not gonna do it anymore. Students reached out to us and Dining Services and said they wouldn’t feel safe and supported. We as an e-board advised dining and the president’s office to change the dinner to something else. We did not advise it to be casino themed, we said winter feast, but they went with that. That is in full transparency, we told them we shouldn’t be doing Harry Potter dinner and obviously we want everyone to feel heard and supported. We know it can be disappointing but we’d rather take disappointment over people feeling unsafe or unsupported. There are signs in the dining halls, not sure if they will send a statement out though. Does anyone have questions about that?

Student: When does it take place?

Fatmata Sesay ‘23: Dec 1.

Ananya Hindocha ‘23: Casino night will be december 1st

Student: Out of curiosity, do you think Vegas themed dinner will occur every 4 years?

Ananya Hindocha ‘23: I have no clue, dining does winter event every year, last year it was pajamas, Harry Potter was just every 4 years cause it was huge. We don’t know what they will do going forward but we should have winter dinner every year, the scale of which I do not know. Any other questions?

Final Asks

No final asks

Meeting adjourned at 7:52 PM