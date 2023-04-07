SGA Meeting 4/2/23

4/2 SGA Meeting Minutes

Meeting Agenda:

Presenting Next E-board 2023-2024:

Bryn Osborne – President

Sophia Cunningham- Secretary

Abhi Suresh and Cordelia Li – Co Treasurers

Camille Lopez -Social justice and equity chair

Xenya Currie – Honor board head

Community Comment:

Updates from Kelly Douglas, Student Faculty Rep:

ChatGPT – students cheating includes ai, already in honor code not an issue

One dean per class year, one shared one for Juniors and Seniors.

Changing advising model – dean is by class year to build relationships with the class.

New Dean of student life and Dean of academic success.

Pilot program of new advising structure in the works.

communication from president

Meeting with the registrar at Haverford happened to coordinate registar.

Removal of M Carey Thomas plaque planned to happen over the summer

Plenary results:

SLG field updates:

There was a meeting Friday morning the 31st open to students and faculty.

Pennsylvania State Beech tree, already sick so had to be chopped down anyway

Will need to cut down about 30 trees, plans for replanting trees on campus

Plans to regrade the hill for a path near senior row to make it ADA accessible.

PFA free, no cancer risks

No environmental impact survey done, not standard for any projects on campus

Been in the works for 3 or 4 years but students only heard about it recently

Field Hockey specific field, “needs to be turf for field hockey specific issues”

Athletic program is a priority for administration

Already been passed by Board of Trustees, this is happening

Senior Row trees will be the same but there will be construction for the new path