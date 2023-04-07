SGA Meeting 4/2/23

4/2 SGA Meeting Minutes
Meeting Agenda:
- Presenting Next E-Board
- Community Comment
- Plenary Results
- SLG Field Updates
- College Budget Committee Updates
- Election Bylaws Update
Presenting Next E-board 2023-2024:
Bryn Osborne – President
Sophia Cunningham- Secretary
Abhi Suresh and Cordelia Li – Co Treasurers
Camille Lopez -Social justice and equity chair
Xenya Currie – Honor board head
Community Comment:
Updates from Kelly Douglas, Student Faculty Rep:
- Pilot program of new advising structure in the works.
- New Dean of student life and Dean of academic success.
- Changing advising model – dean is by class year to build relationships with the class.
- Liberal arts faculty mentor – 2 year position, NOT advisor, create workshops to maximize liberal arts experience.
- New Dean Karlene
- One dean per class year, one shared one for Juniors and Seniors.
- piloting test optional applications for international students
- CPEARcpear campus policy equity and anti-racism
- ChatGPT – students cheating includes ai, already in honor code not an issue
communication from president
- Removal of M Carey Thomas plaque planned to happen over the summer
- Meeting with the registrar at Haverford happened to coordinate registar.
Plenary results:
- Everything passed.
SLG field updates:
- There was a meeting Friday morning the 31st open to students and faculty.
- Plans to regrade the hill for a path near senior row to make it ADA accessible.
- Will need to cut down about 30 trees, plans for replanting trees on campus
- Construction starts September 1st
- cost: 4.2 million
- Pennsylvania State Beech tree, already sick so had to be chopped down anyway
- PFA free, no cancer risks
- No environmental impact survey done, not standard for any projects on campus
- Been in the works for 3 or 4 years but students only heard about it recently
- Field Hockey specific field, “needs to be turf for field hockey specific issues”
- Athletic program is a priority for administration
- Already been passed by Board of Trustees, this is happening
- Senior Row trees will be the same but there will be construction for the new path
- Next B&G meeting 4/28
College Budget Committee:
- Presented report on raising student wages to minimum of 13 – 2 out of 3 groups in budget meeting agreed
- Tuition is going up
- Priorities for the school
- Financial Aid (this aid will take into account raising tuition, theoretically won’t have to pay extra) (merit aid won’t be changed with tuition)
- Campus Maintenance
- IT systems upgrade (want to switch from bionic but it’ll take a while, 5-10 years)
- Decision will be made at the BOT meeting in April
- Electric Blue Bus, in the works
- Park Renovations, 50 million dollars, making a physics lab, redoing math professors offices, renovate HVAC system
- moving some admin to park
Elections Bylaws Update:
-Have been updated since they haven’t been changed in a while
-added office hours
-dorm president elections are no longer under this
Meeting Adjourned at 9:00 pm.