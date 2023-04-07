IF:

You need help with the residential/academic accommodations process

You need a personalized presentation of our Accommodations Guide workshop

You need access to our Accommodations Guides posters

You are an injured athlete seeking residential accommodations

You are a professor seeking to incorporate accessible practices into your curriculum

You have general questions about the Access Services department

You have questions about improving Bryn Mawr’s inaccessible campus

You are a prospective student concerned about campus inaccessibility

You want to get involved in any way!

Contact Committee Head, Esenia Banuelos, at ebanuelos@brynmawr.edu

Important Links!

Instagram: @accessbmc

Resources Linktree!

Description:

The SGA Access Services Committee works to increase accessibility and disability visibility on-campus in the name of disability justice. We regularly meet and collaborate with the Access Services department, lead Access Advisory meetings, and generally represent neurodiverse and disabled students to the Department and vice versa.

The Access Services Committee is a newly-active organization that works to champion accessibility challenges on campus, corrects inaccessible language, and works in tandem with faculty and administration to ensure campus, curriculum and classroom accessibility.

The Committee is regularly coming up with new initiatives to increase accessibility on this campus and is constantly in contact with students, administration and faculty to reduce historical inaccessibility. One of our main goals is to promote the accessible standards set up by the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) policy as a requirement for all curricula, and have established Accessibility Review as an opt-in procedure for all professors seeking feedback on their curricula and in-class instruction.

Additionally, we are creating great strides towards increasing transparency of the Department and scopes of inaccessibility in all forms through active communication. We are mainly using Instagram to communicate Committee activities.

Accessibility is a forever-morphing and ever-present goal for all students, and exists beyond our understanding of accessibility exclusively for neurodiverse and disabled students. We are also committed to championing accessibility in terms of religion, residency status and educational background for all.

Accomplishments: