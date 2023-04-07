Description:

The Constitutional Review Committee updates the Constitution to fit the current needs and structures of the Assembly and community at large. We submit yearly updates to the Constitution to ensure the document continues to benefit the student body, not hinder it!

Accomplishments/Events:

In fall 2022, our big project was a full reorganization of the Constitution (previously not reorganized since 2012!), including a filled-out list of Representative Council members and an update to the Committee descriptions to ensure Committees can continue to function their best.

Goals:

We worked with the E-Board to ensure Representative Council could feel more like an organization, and Committees feel clear on their missions.