Social Media(s):

Instagram : @bmconcertseries.

Description:

We work with Traditions, Social Committee, and Student Engagement to hire the annual May Day performer(s), as well as hosting other artists and DJs for concerts throughout the semester.

Accomplishments/Events:

In Fall 2022, we facilitated a performance by rising pop arist Dreamer Isioma and their band The Celestials, which was open to the Tri-Co.

Goals:

We plan to continue holding more concerts at Bryn Mawr and to continue collaborating with FUCS and Swarthmore Concert Series to host more events!