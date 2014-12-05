Committees and Descriptions

Up to TWO positions available. Serves as liaison between Access Services and SGA to help raise awareness about disabilities concerns and access issues on campus, including with the athletic department (some individuals who require help are athletes that receive injuries in the middle of a season). May have the opportunity to attend the Access Advisory Committee meetings and regular meetings with the Coordinator of Access Services. Position holders are responsible for active engagement and discussion with students, staff and faculty. This is not a large time commitment.

Up to TWO positions available. Serve as liasons between SGA and the Board of Trustees of Bryn Mawr College. Will attend all BOT meetings and represent the student body within those meetings. Will also report back to SGA about important information that came up in the BOT meetings, and will report to BOT of any SGA information that seems to be pertinent to BOT meeting discussion.

Open to First-Year Traditional Students, Sophomores, and Juniors.

Bryn Mawr College Concert Series Co-Heads:

Up to TWO positions available. BMCS co-heads are responsible for planning and hosting large scale campus wide concert events. They are also responsible for getting in touch and actively communicating with bands/musicians throughout the concert planning and execution process. Along with the officers, co-heads must coordinate contract signing, PR and publicity, space reservation, researching/maintaining a clear budget, tech set-up, filling out the appropriate paperwork (party forms, etc), and hospitality. They must be very organized, motivated, dedicated, and good at delegating tasks to the officers and the general BMCS body. They must have served as an officer for at least one semester. A weekly meeting is held for the Co-heads, the Officers, and the general body of BMCS. An additional meeting per week is normally required for just the Co-heads. This IS a large time commitment.

Requirements: Students must stay throughout the entire semester and may be from ALL CLASSES.

Bryn Mawr Concert Series Officers:

Up to FOUR positions available. The responsibilities of the BMCS officers include frequent correspondence with the other officers and co-heads about upcoming shows, generating ideas for artists, delegating tasks to the BMCS general body, having a say in the final decisions as to who to bring, venue set up (lighting, stage, green-room), and advertisement (poster distribution, new ideas, etc.). The officers must have been a part of the BMCS general body for at least one semester. The officers, co-heads, and general BMCS club meets once a week, and there is also a large time commitment for the days/nights of the concerts.

Requirements: Students do not need to stay for the entirety of the year, though it is preferred, and may be from ALL CLASSES.

Campus Greening Representative (formerly Landscape Rep.)