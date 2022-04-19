Big Cheese 2022: April 24th at 8pm in the Campus Center

The event will have a 30-45 minute panel where we will ask the senior staff in attendance the pre-submitted questions. The next 45 minutes will be small group discussions where students will have the opportunity to speak with senior staff one on one or in small groups. Each staff member will have a designated table/area and students are free to float around. The event will also have…. CHEESE and other snacks.

Admin Attending

President Kim Cassidy

Undergraduate Dean Jennifer Walters

CFO Kari Fazio

Provost Timothy Harte

Title IX Coordinator Kimberly Taylor

Associate Director of Dining Services David Chase

Submit any questions to this google form: https://forms.gle/pUVfBF9CcaGci3Hd7