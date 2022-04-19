Big Cheese 2022: April 24th at 8pm in the Campus Center
The event will have a 30-45 minute panel where we will ask the senior staff in attendance the pre-submitted questions. The next 45 minutes will be small group discussions where students will have the opportunity to speak with senior staff one on one or in small groups. Each staff member will have a designated table/area and students are free to float around. The event will also have…. CHEESE and other snacks.
Admin Attending
President Kim Cassidy
Undergraduate Dean Jennifer Walters
CFO Kari Fazio
Provost Timothy Harte
Title IX Coordinator Kimberly Taylor
Associate Director of Dining Services David Chase
Submit any questions to this google form: https://forms.gle/pUVfBF9CcaGci3Hd7